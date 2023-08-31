Nagarjuna Akkineni, Prabhudeva: South celebs who were allegedly involved in extra marital affairs

As we all know, be it Hollywood, Bollywood or South, the film industry is known for its glamour and larger-than-life onscreen images, but often hides the personal lives of its celebrities behind the glitz and glamour. In the world of South Indian celebrities, there have been reports in the past about some of the shocking extramarital affairs, mainly focusing on prominent names - Nagarjuna, Prabhudeva and Dhanush. The onset camaraderie between Nagarjuna- Tabu, and Prabhudeva-Nayanthara soon whispered an enchanting tale of their secret affair.

Nagarjuna is addressed as the Casanova of South Cinema. The media feasted on the juicy details of his alleged affairs, making it a topic of heated discussion even when he was married to Amala. While both Nagarjuna and Tabu mesmerized audiences with their talent on the silver screen, their off-screen chemistry equally generated buzz and captivated imaginations. They met on the sets of their films Ninne Pelladatha and Aavida Maa Aavide. However, Nagarjuna always made it clear and stated that he and Tabu have always been great friends for a long time. In fact, Tabu talks and spends more time with his wife Amala.

Scandals and controversies often take center stage in the glittering world of showbiz

Prabhudeva and Nayanthara's secret affair became the talk of the town when they were shooting for their film, Villu. However, both maintained a professional front in public until Deva confessed his love for Nayantara in 2010. Eventually, the truth of Nayanthara's affair with Prabhudeva came to light, leading to a media frenzy.

He had said, “She is special. I am in love with her and we will be getting married soon. It’s a personal decision and I don’t like to talk about it." However, things turned ugly when Prabhudeva's wife Latha did not agree to a divorce. After a lot of controversies, Prabhudeva and Latha settled for divorce but till then, the filmmaker had parted ways with Nayanthara.



The fallout from this revelation not only affected their personal life but also had repercussions on their professional careers.

In the world of glamor, scandals and controversies often take center stage. One such scandal that took social media by storm was the alleged extramarital affair between Dhanush and the stunning actress Shruti Haasan. Dhanush and Shruti Haasan's paths first crossed on the sets of their Tamil film, 3. Interestingly, Dhanush's wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth was the director of the same film. The frenzy surrounding their supposed affair didn't end which made them clarify that their relationship was purely professional and based on mutual respect.

