Nagarjuna Akkineni to romance Dia Mirza in his next film Wild Dog?

The Sri Jagadguru Aadi Sankara actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is winning hearts with his impeccable acting prowess in the career spanning over three decades. After Manmadhudu 2, Nagarjuna fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's next in the store. While his Bollywood comeback with and starrer Brahmastra is awaited, his upcoming action-thriller 'Wild Dog' that narrates the story of an encounter specialist NIA officer is grabbing all the attention.

According to the latest reports, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is likely to play Nagarjuna’s wife in the upcoming film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. In his last film, Nagarjuna Akkineni was paired opposite Rakul Preet Singh and their sizzling chemistry created a huge buzz. Talking about Dia Mirza, the Hyderabad born actress was last seen as Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju.

Nagarjuna has been ageing like a fine wine and despite being 60 year old, the actor can make the young stars run for their money and we are eagerly looking forward to his fresh pairing with Dia Mirza.



Nagarjuna will be seen playing the role of an NIA officer in Wild Dog. It is a concept-based cop thriller. The team has already wrapped the first schedule of the movie.

Sharing the first look of Wild Dog, Nagarjuna recently said, "Excited to be part of a true-life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer!! New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!!."

