Nagarjuna Akkineni’s upcoming film Bangarraju to kick start its shoot from THIS month? Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen essaying the lead role in the upcoming film Bangarraju. This film is helmed by director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

The south megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen essaying the lead role in the upcoming film Bangarraju. This film is helmed by director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. As per the latest news update on the Nagarjuna starrer, is that the film will also feature actors like Ramya Krishnan and Venky Mama star Naga Chaitanya. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the cast and crew of the film, Bangarraju will start from the month of June. There is no official announcement yet from the makers of the film. But, the fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screen.

The south superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni won everyone's hearts with his terrific performance in the south drama called Manmadhudu 2. This film featured Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The fans are now waiting to get an update on the south flick Bangarraju which is also a highly anticipated film from the south film industry. The film, Bangarraju, with Nagarjuna in the lead, will be a second part to the original film called Soggade Chinni Nayana.

News update about Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film is that Ramya Krishnan will be essaying the role of Satyabhama who is Bangarraju's wife in the film. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the film will also feature Samantha Akkineni opposite Naga Chaitanya.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Nagarjuna Akkineni never fails to make a stylish appearance at the airport)

Read More