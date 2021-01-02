Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Wild Dog to get a direct release on OTT platform?

Directed by debutant Ahishor Solomon, Wild Dog will have Nagarjuna as an NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma who is known for encounter killings

At a time when we are waiting for updates from the makers of Nagarjuna’s upcoming film Wild Dog, multiple reports suggest that the makers are planning to skip theatrical release and have decided to give it a direct OTT release. Reports suggest that Netflix has acquired streaming rights and the same will happen on January 36. However, an official confirmation from the makers of the film is still awaited.

In November last year, Nagarjuna confirmed on his Twitter space that they have wrapped up the shooting process. Sharing some photos from the sets of the film in the Himalayas, he wrote, “Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog! Feeling sad as I say goodbye to my talented team and the Himalayas (sic).” The first-look poster of Wild Dog was released by the makers sometime back featuring a few clippings of a newspaper where Nagarjuna was seen trying to crack a case.

Also Read: Nagarjuna Akkineni looks uber cool and dapper as he pairs casuals with a cardigan sweater; See photos

Hearsay has that he will be seen as an NIA agent in the film. It is to be remembered here that several Telugu films including Nani’s V, Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, Ms India and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham had a direct release on OTT platforms during the lockdown for COVID 19, while it was announced sometimes back that Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s Krack is all set to hit the big screens on January 14. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna also has a Tamil film in his kitty, which will be directed by Dhanush. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the leading lady in the yet to be titled film.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×