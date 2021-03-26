Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Wild Dog: Makers of the Ahishor Solomon directorial release a new promo; Watch

Directed by Ahishor Solomon, Wild Dog will have Nagarjuna Akkineni playing the role of an NIA officer.

After amazing the fans with a spellbinding theatrical trailer, the makers of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s upcoming Tollywood film Wild Dog have now released a new teaser promo. The teaser shows Nagarjuna describing the incidents where the Indian Government were made to release several criminals captured for terrorist attacks which claimed lives of numerous innocents. The teaser promo also divulges that a total of 29 crore was spent for the security of Ajmal Kasab who killed many innocent people during the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks.

Well, it goes without saying that Nagarjuna looks fierce in his avatar as an officer with a secret operation and his onscreen energy is jaw dropping. While Ahishor Solomon has penned the script and directed the film, S Thaman has composed music and Shaneil Deo has cranked the camera. Wild Dog is gearing up for release on April 2nd. Dia Mirza is the leading lady in the film, while Saiyami Kher will be seen playing a crucial role.

Wild Dog is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under their home banner Matinee Productions, while dialogues are penned by Kiran Kumar. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is currently busy with the works of the upcoming Bollywood mythical drama Brahmastra. and ’s upcoming action-fantasy movie, Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies and the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and in pivotal roles, while will be seen playing a cameo role. The most awaited flick is directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

