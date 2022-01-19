Nagarjuna Akkineni says 'There is no Sankranthi without movies', remembers industry's 'two eyes' NTR and ANR

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's latest Sankranthi release Bangarraju is doing extremely well at the box office, even in the pandemic uncertainty. The makers of the film celebrated 'Bangarraju Blockbuster meet' yesterday in presence of fans in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. During the event, Nagarjuna in his speech thanked his fans and expressed how Bangarraju has proved everyone wrong.

Speaking at the event, Nagarjuna said," The whole world was terrified. Everyone thought about who would watch a movie under such circumstances. Movies got stopped in North India. But our Telugu movie lovers wanted movies for Sankranthi. Together they made the movie a blockbuster. My salute to them. Everyone says the movie is a hit because of my confidence on the script, but the fact is I trusted the Telugu audience. There is no Sankranthi without movies. I did not come to talk about collections. Collections are nothing Before Your Love. Seeing all this, I want to thank my father Akkineni Nageswar Rao. All your love is because of him. Thanks to everyone who worked on the film. Bangarraju is a perfect Telugu movie. We are not Bangarraju. Real Bangarraju is my father. I believe he is somewhere here and watching us. NTR and ANR are the two eyes of the industry. Today is NTR's Vardhanthi. We must always remember him. NTR Lives On. ANR Lives On".

Naga Chaitanya looked like a happy man with the response to the film. He said, "You gave our career-best openings. We are going to witness career-best collection as well. Bangarraju is a film to be remembered forever. I was initially hesitant to play this character. But Kalyan Krishna was very helpful and encouraging. He got me close to the audience with Rarandoi and took me much closer to them with this film. Thanks to everyone who worked on the film. This team is also like gold. Krithi Shetty has hit a hat trick. Thanks to Ramya Krishna, Rao Ramesh, Daksha, Jhansi. I know how you receive if we come up with a good movie. I now experienced the feel of scoring a proper commercial blockbuster".

