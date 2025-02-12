Nagarjuna Akkineni says, 'What you have done for Chaitanya is...' at Thandel success meet; calls Sobhita Dhulipa his 'Vela Vishesham'

Naga Chaitanya has delivered an impactful performance with his recently released movie Thandel. The Telugu survival drama has recorded an impressive number at the box office already, within just a few days of hitting the big screen. As the makers held an event to celebrate the success of the film, it was Nagarjuna’s special comment that grabbed attention.

Being a doting father, Nagarjuna turned emotional about his son Naga Chaitanya finally hitting the success mark with Thandel.

Also, he thanked everyone who had put in hard work for the movie, such that it turned out so well. From the filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti, producer Bunny Vyas, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and most importantly, Chay’s co-star Sai Pallavi, Nagarjuna thanked everyone for their contribution to the film.

However, he did not fail to give a special shoutout to his daughter-in-law, Sobhita Dhulipala, who was also present in the evening. Nagarjuna highlighted how his son’s wedding with the actress was also one of the key reasons behind the film’s success.

Addressing Chay on-stage, Naga Chaitanya said, “It’s also about you marrying Sobhita. Sobhita is always special!” He added, “What you have done for Chaitanya is fantastic. You have brought out the actor in him.”

Moving on, the Bangarraju actor went on to reveal being extremely happy upon seeing a smile on his son’s face. Furthermore, he added that while watching Thandel, he saw a few reflections of his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, on Chay.

In his words, “I am so happy for Chaitanya. I am so happy to see the smile on his face. Throughout the film, he maintained the character, and there were many scenes where he excelled. I have seen my dad do such performances in many films. He reminded me of my father.”