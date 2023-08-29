Nagarjuna Akkineni's next titled Naa Saami Ranga set to clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram on Sankranti
The title and release date of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s forthcoming film has been revealed on the occasion of his birthday. The film is titled Naa Saami Ranga and is set to release on Sankranti 2024.
The title of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s forthcoming film has been revealed, and the movie will be officially called Naa Saami Ranga moving forward. The film is set to have its theatrical release in Sankranti 2024. The official announcement came on the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday today, August 29.
Credits: Srinivasaa Silver Screen
