Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film Wild Dog with director Solomon to release next year?

Manmadhudu 2 actor is not keen on resuming the filming of Wild Dog any time soon. The news update about Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film, also add that the film could release on an OTT platform.

The south superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni will be featuring as the lead actor in the much-awaited film titled Wild Dog. The latest news reports state that the makers of Wild Dog are planning to release the film only next year. The news reports also add that the Manmadhudu 2 actor is not keen on resuming the filming of Wild Dog any time soon. The media reports further mention how Nagarjuna Akkineni hopes to only restart the shooting of the Solomon directorial once the Coronavirus situation is brought under control. The outbreak of COVID-19 has compelled the government across the globe to impose a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The southern filmmakers had to suspend all their filming work after the Indian government imposed a nationwide lockdown. The film releases across the world were postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as the lockdown restrictions are eased in many south states, the filmmakers are resuming work related to their films like dubbing. Some filmmakers have reportedly also resumed their filming work with a minimum crew, in order to maintain social distancing on the film sets.

According to the news reports, the government of the states allowing the filming work to resume have issued strict rules which have to be followed by all people who are present on the film set. The news update about Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film Wild Dog also add that the film could release on an OTT platform. But there is no official update about the film's release date.

(ALSO READ: Harish Shankar to helm Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Telugu remake?)

Share your comment ×