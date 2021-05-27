Nagarjuna is allegedly angry over protest against daughter in law Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2

Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya are worried about Samantha being trolled on social media over the latest controversy on The Family Man 2.

Samantha Akkineni's Hindi debut web show, The Family Man 2 has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons. The trailer of The Family Man 2 starring Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead was released recently and it took social media by storm. However, the Tamil audience is not happy over a few scenes in the trailer and have objected to the same. Recently, Rajya Sabha MP from TN, Vaiko wrote to the I & B Ministry and demanded a ban on the release of The Family Man's second season. Now according to the latest reports, actor and Samantha Akkineni's father in law Nagarjuna is upset by the fans over the protest against the web show.

Apparently, Nag is annoyed by the premature protests. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the Akkineni family, "Nagarjuna is no stranger to protests and attacks. But he won’t tolerate his children being attacked. And Sam, as he affectionately calls her, is like a daughter of the family. Nagarjuna gets very upset to see any of his children in a vulnerable situation." Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya are worried about Samantha being trolled on social media.

Meanwhile, the makers' Raj and DK have issued a statement on the controversy. A part of the statement reads as "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians."

The statement further reads as "We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you'll appreciate it once you watch it."

