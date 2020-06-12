Nagarjuna & Amala Akkineni thank all fans for the wedding anniversary blessings amid troubled times

The Oopiri actor Nagarjuna Akkineni shared a heart-warming post on his Twitter account wherein her thanked all his fans and followers of all the blessings and wishes amid the troubled times.

The Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and wife Amala Akkineni are celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary. The fans and followers of the Manmadhudu actor sent wonderful anniversary messages and blessings to the stunning couple. The Oopiri actor Nagarjuna shared a heart-warming post on his Twitter account wherein her thanked all his fans and followers of all the blessings and wishes amid the troubled times. The actor also shared a beautiful picture alongside his wife Amala. On the work front, the Manmadhudu 2 actor Nagarjuna is expected to feature in the upcoming film which will be helmed by Asuran actor.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the upcoming film, which will mark Dhanush's second directorial will feature Nagarjuna Akkineni and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. The makers of the southern drama have not yet announced the film officially. But the fans and followers of the Ninne Pelladatha actor are hoping to get an update very soon. The Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni featured in the southern flick called Manmadhudu 2, alongside sultry diva Rakul Preet Singh. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the actor to be back on the big screen.

Thank you all for the blessings in these troubled times be well my friends!! pic.twitter.com/QzpeRNpdHz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (iamnagarjuna) June 11, 2020

The Soggade Chinni Nayana actor Nagarjuna enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The latest picture shared by the actor is surely winning hearts of the fans. Nagarjuna Akkineni will also reported star in the Bollywood film, Brahmastra, starring , and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

