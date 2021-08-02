Nagarjuna and director Praveen Sattaru to resume 2nd shooting schedule of their action thriller film on Aug 4

Despite the pandemic, Akkineni Nagarjuna scored a blockbuster success with Wild Dog and now he is all set with his next. The actor is taking up another intense role for his next film with the director Praveen Sattaru, who is known for movies like Chandamama Kathalu (2014) and PSV Garuda Vega (2017). This soon to be titled project is filming at a brisk pace. Post lockdown, the team is all set to get back to action.

The makers of the film announced took to social media and announced that they will resume the second schedule of the shoot on August 4, 2021, in Hyderabad. Before the lockdown, the film was launched grandly in the presence of cast and politicians. They have also wrapped up the first schedule in Goa.

The yet-to-be-titled film is an action thriller, where Nagarjuna will be seen in an entertaining and action-packed role. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady of the film. Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran will appear in pivotal roles. This film is produced by Narayan Das Narang, Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners. Robin Subbu and Nabha Master are roped in for stunt sequences.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is also working on the Hindi movie Brahmastra, co-starring and . Directed by Ayaan Mukherjee, Brahmastra will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.