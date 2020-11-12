Nagarjuna and son Akhil Akkineni to feature in a multi starrer by Anil Ravipudi?

The latest news reports about director Anil Ravipudi state that he will be directing Nagarjuna and Akhil Akkineni for an upcoming multi starrer.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that F2: Fun and Frustration director Anil Ravipudi will be directing a multi starrer which will star Nagarjuna and son Akhil Akkineni. The latest news reports about the well known director Anil Ravipudi state that he will be directing southern superstar Nagarjuna and Most Eligible Bachelor star Akhil Akkineni soon. There were news reports which previously stated that the filmmaker Anil Ravipudi is looking forward to filming the upcoming drama called F3. This film comes after the mega success of F2: Fun and Frustration which featured Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead.

This film also featured Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada. The popular filmmaker Anil Ravipudi delivered a massive success in the Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film featured the Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film also featured the sultry siren Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film proved to be a massive success at the box office. The news reports further state that Anil Ravipudi will kick start the shoot of his multi starrer by the end of December next year. Nagarjuna was recently shooting for his film called Wild Dog. The film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films of the southern film industry.

Akhil Akkineni will feature as the lead star in the much awaited film called Most Eligible Bachelor. This film is helmed by well known director Bhaskar. Most Eligible Bachelor will also feature actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Credits :tollywood net

