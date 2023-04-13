Nagarjuna and Vijay Deverakonda papped in Hyderabad, ace their candid airport look in style

It is none other than superstars Nagarjuna and Vijay Devarakonda, two of our most handsome stars from the Telugu industry, presenting their airport looks to the media. Both of them seemed to be in their most casual outfits and away from the glitz and glamour surrounding their films. The stars appear in the most unassuming appearances. Nagarjuna is dressed in a t-shirt and merges in with the crowd. The 63-year-old actor looks dressed in casual wear whereas the young hunk looks to be in his look from the film “Kushi”.

Nagarjuna and Vijay slay in candid outfits

Vijay too is not known for his fashion sense and looks to be in a very laid-back and candid mood in his airport appearance. He is returning from Bangalore and was papped as soon as he set foot in the airport. Nagarjuna too aces his candid tea shirts and flip-flops. It is not clear if Nagarjuna is returning from a film shoot.

Upcoming Projects



Vijay is currently shooting for “Kushi”, where he will be joining hands with Samantha again after the 2018 film Mahanati. The project is touted to be an out and out old school romance where Vijay will be playing an army officer who falls in love with a Kashmiri girl, played by Samantha. The film also boasts an ensemble cast consisting of Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, and Murali Sharma among others. The film will have music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahad and cinematography by G Murali. Nagarjuna was last seen in “ The Ghost” and has not announced his next film yet.

