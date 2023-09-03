Nagarjuna asks about ex daughter-in-law Samantha as Vijay Deverakonda promotes Kushi on Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are on cloud nine as their film, Kushi, has taken the box office by storm. Kushi had a fantastical opening after its September 1 release, and the film has been continuing its dream run ever since. Even though the film has been well received by the audience, Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned in promoting Kushi with all his might.



The promotion of Kushi is continuing in full swing, and as part of it, Vijay also appeared in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7. The seventh season of the highly popular reality show will premiere today, September 3. To keep the fans invested in the newest season of Bigg Boss Telugu, the showrunners have been dropping one great promo after another.



In a promo that provides a sneak peek into the premiere of the show, Nagarjuna Akkineni can be seen asking Vijay Deverakonda about Samantha Ruth Prabhu. For the uninitiated, Nagarjuna has been the host of Bigg Boss Telugu for years now.

Nagarjuna Akkineni asks Vijay Deverakonda about his Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the premiere episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7

Vijay Deverakonda made an appearance as a guest to promote Kushi in the premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7. This year as well, the reality show is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. During the show's premiere, Nagarjuna asked Vijay Deverakonda whether he had come alone and why Samantha Ruth Prabhu was not present with him. For now, we can only guess the full-length conversation that the two actors engaged in, as only when the episode premieres will the fans get the complete picture of what Vijay and Nagarjuna discussed.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Nagarjuna’s son, Naga Chaitanya. They called it quits on October 21, after four years of marriage. On the professional front, Samantha has been rising from strength to strength with each passing movie. Her most recent release, the Shiva Nirvana-directed Kushi, has emerged as a box-office winner.



The film, which stars Vijay Deverakaonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the leads, is being hailed for its simple love story and the performances of the ensemble cast.

