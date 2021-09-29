Nagarjuna becomes emotional about Naga Chaitanya: Love Story is becoming Prem Nagar by fighting all hurdles

Nagarjuna Akkineni is super proud of his son Naga Chaitanya after the success of his latest film, Love Story. The Wild Dog actor, during his speech, got emotional and praised Chaitanya for his performance in the film. He also went on to thank director Sekhar Kammula for making his son Naga Chaitanya a star actor with the film Love Story.



The film released on September 24 and is performing extremely well at the USA box office as well. The makers of Love Story had hosted a success meet yesterday graced by Nagarjuna as the chief guest. Nagarjuna said, "What should I say about my son. I am fully satisfied with the performance of Naga Chaitanya in the movie. I was telling Sekhar Kammula that actor and star are two different things and words. Thank you, Sekhar for making Chaitanya a star actor. You have taken him on a completely new journey and path. Thank you for that."

He further added, "Nana (Naga Chaitanya), you have done a fantastic job in the film and that’s all I can say. You made me cry, and made me laugh. It is already 50 years since the release of Prem Nagar, the biggest hit in Nanna’s (ANR) career. When the movie got released, there was a cyclone. Coincidentally, after 50 years, Love Story had its release on the same date (September 24) amid cyclone and pandemic. Now, Love Story is becoming another Prem Nagar by fighting all the hurdles. Thank you all and fans for that."

Love Story stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead role and her chemistry with Naga Chaitanya in the film is said to be the major highlight.