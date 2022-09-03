Nagarjuna blesses Brahmastra’s Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Have a beautiful child who is bigger than both of you

Nagarjuna Akkineni blessed parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the Brahmastra press conference in Hyderabad last night. For the unversed, Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna, Karan Johar, and Mouni Roy were joined by SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR at the press conference hosted in Hyderabad last night. As Brahmastra is nearing its release on the 9th of September, the makers and actors are busy promoting their film in full swing. Amid this, Nagarjuna took the opportunity to talk about his evolving relationship with Alia and Ranbir, while he also blessed the couple.

Nagarjuna blesses Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

During the event, Nagarjuna expressed that he has known Ranbir and Alia since their childhoods. He also said that his relationship with them has crossed the barrier of age and that they have become friends. He said, “What do I say about Ranbir and Alia? I have seen them since their childhood. We have crossed the border of age and became friends. They are one of the most incredible talents in India and it is incredible they got attracted to each other. We wish, you have a beautiful child, who is bigger than both of you.” Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. Alia shared the news of her pregnancy in June this year.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is gearing up for worldwide release on September 9. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in an extended cameo. SRK will be playing the role of Vanar Astra in the film.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Megastar Chiranjeevi lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. Made on a massive budget, the much-awaited film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.

Also, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Parvati in Brahmastra 2.

