Nagarjuna convinces the makers of Akhil Akkineni's film Most Eligible Bachelor to have a theatrical release?

Nagarjuna Akkineni has reportedly managed to convince the makers of Most Eligible Bachelor to have a theatrical release. Due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the nation went into a lockdown. The theatres were shut down and the filming work was also suspended.
If the latest news reports are to be believed then, Nagarjuna Akkineni has managed to convince the makers of Most Eligible Bachelor to have a theatrical release. Due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the nation went into a lockdown. The theatres were shut down and the filming work was also suspended. Even now, there is no certainty as to when the theatres will re-open. The filmmakers are eagerly waiting for the cinemas to start functioning again.

As per news reports, some state governments have allowed the shooting work to resume. This decision has brought a lot of respite to all those filmmakers who wanted to resume the filming of the respective projects. Now, the actor Akhil Akkineni will be starring as the lead in the upcoming film, Most Eligible Bachelor. The film will also feature the sultry siren Pooja Hegde. The first look poster of the much-awaited drama has generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue in the minds of the fans and film audiences.

The fans of the lead actor are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen and see what the film has to offer to them. Most Eligible Bachelor is helmed by helmed by ace director Bhaskar. The first look poster of Pooja Hegde was unveiled by the makers sometime back and it did manage to impress the fans and followers of the diva.

