  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nagarjuna donates Rs 1 crore to help daily wage workers in Tollywood fight through the COVID 19 situation

Akkineni Nagarjuna took to his Twitter space and announced that he has donated Rs 1 crore to help daily wage workers from Tollywood fight through the COVID 19 situation.
3837 reads Mumbai
Nagarjuna donates Rs 1 crore to help daily wage workers in Tollywood fight through the COVID 19 situationNagarjuna donates Rs 1 crore to help daily wage workers in Tollywood fight through the COVID 19 situation
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and many others have been donating huge amounts to the Chief Minister and Prime Minister funds and FEFSI in order to help public and daily wage workers in the film industry survive through the crisis of COVID 19. Nagarjuna Akkineni has also joined the list by donating Rs 1 crore to help the daily wage workers in the Tollywood industry. Taking to Twitter, he announced the news, while thanking the others who donated.

Nagarjuna tweeted, “#lockdown is a harsh reality and a necessity!!!  Appreciating the response from my colleagues I am Donating an amount of Rs 1 Crore for now as my bit for the well being of daily wages Film workers during this #Coronacrisis. May god bless us!! #StayHomeStaySafe.” A nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to contain the outgrowth of Coronavirus. Shootings of films have been halted, which will affect the daily wage workers in the industry.

On the work front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in Wild Dog. The first-look poster featuring a few clippings of a newspaper where Nagarjuna was seen cracking a case, was released by the makers earlier last month. Nagarjuna will be seen playing an NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma who is known for encounter killings. The film’s shooting schedule in Goa was wrapped up before the outbreak of Coronavirus. The makers were supposed to shoot the next schedule in Thailand, which was canceled.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement