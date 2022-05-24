Nagarjuna fan finishes building Annamacharya Temple of Rs 1 Crore after 22 years; VIDEO

An adherent fan of Nagarjuna from Guntur laid the foundation to build an Annamacharya Temple back in 1997. After 22 long years, he has finally finished the work with the grand expense of Rs 1 crore, which he paid himself. According to the support, the experimental and versatile roles of Nagarjuna made him admire the star. A video of the beautiful temple is doing rounds on social media.

Not too long ago, Nagarjuna was in Dubai for an important schedule of Praveen Sattaru’s The Ghost. The team filmed many high-octane scenes for their next during the schedule and glimpses from the shoot have got the fans excited for the film. Jointly bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the banners Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment, Sonal Chouhan will play the female lead in The Ghost.

Initially, Kajal Aggarwal was locked for the part, but she opted out of the project as she was expecting her first baby with hubby Gautam Kitchlu. Following this, Jacqueline Fernandez was signed up for the role. Although, she also left the film due to some unknown reasons.

Now coming to the film's technical team, Mukesh G is the cinematographer, while Brahma Kadali is the art director. Additionally, Robin Subbu and Nabha Master are the stunt directors for this action drama. This much-anticipated flick will also have Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in key roles.

Nagarjuna will also portray an important role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Backed by Karan Johar, the fantasy drama will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the main roles. The venture is said to be the first film of the planned trilogy. Brahmastra is expected to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on 9 September this year.

