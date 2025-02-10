Nagarjuna feels 'proud' as son Naga Chaitanya's Thandel receives great response; pens note saying, 'your courage...'

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel opened to a positive response at the box office following its release on February 7. As the film continues its successful run in theaters, Nagarjuna couldn't hold back his appreciation for his son. After returning to Hyderabad from Delhi, he took to his X handle to share an emotional note.

Nagarjuna shared his pride in Naga Chaitanya and praised his dedication and hard work. He admired his son’s passion and willingness to push boundaries. According to him, Thandel was more than just a film; it was proof of his commitment and ambition.

"Dear @chay_akkineni, Proud of you, my son! I have watched you push boundaries, face challenges, and give your heart to the craft. Thandel is not just another film—it is a testament to your relentless passion, your courage to dream big, and your hard work," Nagarjuna wrote.

He also thanked Akkineni fans for their constant support and called them family. He believed Thandel's success belonged to them as much as to the team. "To all the Akkineni fans—you have stood by us like family, and Thandel’s success is as much yours as it is ours," the actor penned.

Expressing gratitude, Nagarjuna acknowledged producers Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas. He praised Sai Pallavi for her exceptional talent and called Devi Sri Prasad a genius. He described Chandoo Mondeti as a "Rising Star" and appreciated the entire Thandel team for making the film a memorable success.

Take a look at his note below:

Thandel has been receiving an overwhelming response ever since it hit the big screens. Fans are in awe of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's on-screen chemistry in this survival drama.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel is based on real-life events involving fishermen from Srikakulam. During a fishing trip, they drifted into Pakistani waters and were imprisoned, facing torture at the hands of prison guards. However, they were eventually released after more than a year.