Nagarjuna fumes as Geetha Govindam director shelves Naga Chaitanya's NC20 for a film with Mahesh Babu?

South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is reportedly fuming at Geetha Govindam director, Parasuram as he chose to work with Mahesh Babu, instead of kick-starting work on NC20. As per reports, the director was meant to start the work of principal photography for the Naga Chaitanya starrer. But now, reports are coming in that the Geetha Govindam director has shelved the Naga Chaitanya project which was called NC20. The south director, Parasuram dropped the Naga Chaitanya film, to work along with Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu.

There is no official word out yet about the south film NC20 being shelved. But, there is a strong buzz that the director has moved on to work on a film with Bharat Ane Nenu star. This move by Parasuram did not go down well with the Manmadhudu 2 actor. The news reports also suggest that Parasuram was going to continue work on NC20, and April was an important month for the film as principal photography was to be conducted. But, when reports started coming to light that the project with Naga Chaitanya has been dropped.

As per the latest update, a source revealed how the south director did not plan the film properly and lost out on a lot of vital time. This also upset Nagarjuna as the film NC20's shoot got reportedly delayed by weeks. The film was backed by 14 Reels Plus production. Naga Chaitanya is looking forward to his film with south siren Sai Pallavi. The film is titled Love Story and is helmed by Sekhar Kammula.

