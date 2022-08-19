Nagarjuna hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 6 to go on air from September 4; WATCH new promo

The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is gearing up for a grand launch next month. After creating the right amount of curiosity among audiences with the logo and promo, today the makers announced the premiere date with a new promo video. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is all set to go on air from September 4th. The sixth season will reporrlefly feature commoners and celebrities as houseguests.

Nagarjuna took to his Twitter to drop a new exciting promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 in which he promised complete entertainment, fun and drama in the forthcoming season. Also, Nagarjuna has been hosting this Telugu reality since thrid season as the Bigg Boss Telugu, season 1 and 2, were hosted by Jr NTR and Nani respectively.

Bigg Boss Non-Stop finalist Shiva is also expected to be a part of the upcoming TV edition as he had already won a ticket to BB6 in the OTT season. He chose to quit in the finale of BB Non-Stop after winning a ticket to season 6. According to a latest report, a few confirmed contestants of the upcoming season of BB Telugu are Srihan, RJ Surya, Geetu Royal, Anchor Neha and more.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will be seen next in the upcoming film The Ghost. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, Nagarjuna is said to be doing an action-packed role in the movie that also stars Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in key roles. Sonal Chauhan is the female lead. Produced by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment, the film has Saurabh as a music composer. Yesterday, the makers unveiled a promo to disclose about a sword Tamahagane. This raw steel that turns into a sharp sword will help Nagarjuna

fight the underworld.

