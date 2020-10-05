  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nagarjuna looks dapper in casual attire as he is spotted in the airport while returning from Goa; See PHOTOS

It is anticipated that the actor is returning from Goa after shooting his portion for his upcoming film Wild Dog.
24620 reads Mumbai
Nagarjuna looks dapper in casual attire as he is spotted in the airport while returning from Goa; See PHOTOSNagarjuna looks dapper in casual attire as he is spotted in the airport while returning from Goa; See PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South star Akkineni Nagarjuna, who will be next seen in Wild Dog, was spotted at Hyderabad on Monday. The Tollywood star was seen in a casual blue tee and paired it with a pair of blue denim pants. He completed the look with round-framed coolers as he entered the airport. The actor’s much-anticipated film Wild Dog has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Now, it is anticipated that the actor is returning from Goa after shooting his portion there.

It was reported earlier that his schedule for the film was planned for 20 days in Thailand. However, there are reports that claim that the makers are taking a step back to go ahead with the Thailand shoot due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The first-look poster was released sometime back featuring a few clippings of a newspaper where Nagarjuna is seen cracking a case was released by the makers. Nagarjuna will be seen playing an NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma who is known for encounter killings.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4, October 4 Highlights: Swathi evicted; drops 'Bigg Bomb' on Amma Rajasekhar

See the photos here:

Other than this, the actor is currently busy hosting the fourth season of Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss. It has been a month since the show has started, and he will be kept busy with the show for another two months. While starting the shooting, he took to his Twitter space and shared a BTS video of how he was getting ready for the shooting, following all the lockdown norms.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

You may like these
Launch of Telugu Bigg Boss 4 hosted by Nagarjuna to be postponed to September?
After Nagarjuna’s demand for ‘action plan’ to curb rumours, Vijay Devarakonda seeks nod for a video conference
Nagarjuna donates Rs 1 crore to help daily wage workers in Tollywood fight through the COVID 19 situation
PICS: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna get spotted at Hyderabad airport as they head to a wedding
Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: The new season of the show will not feature any common contestants; Details inside
Putham Pudhu Kaalai Trailer: Multi directorial anthology promises beautiful tales of love & second chances

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement