Nagarjuna looks dapper in casual attire as he is spotted in the airport while returning from Goa; See PHOTOS

It is anticipated that the actor is returning from Goa after shooting his portion for his upcoming film Wild Dog.

South star Akkineni Nagarjuna, who will be next seen in Wild Dog, was spotted at Hyderabad on Monday. The Tollywood star was seen in a casual blue tee and paired it with a pair of blue denim pants. He completed the look with round-framed coolers as he entered the airport. The actor’s much-anticipated film Wild Dog has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Now, it is anticipated that the actor is returning from Goa after shooting his portion there.

It was reported earlier that his schedule for the film was planned for 20 days in Thailand. However, there are reports that claim that the makers are taking a step back to go ahead with the Thailand shoot due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The first-look poster was released sometime back featuring a few clippings of a newspaper where Nagarjuna is seen cracking a case was released by the makers. Nagarjuna will be seen playing an NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma who is known for encounter killings.

See the photos here:

Other than this, the actor is currently busy hosting the fourth season of Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss. It has been a month since the show has started, and he will be kept busy with the show for another two months. While starting the shooting, he took to his Twitter space and shared a BTS video of how he was getting ready for the shooting, following all the lockdown norms.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

