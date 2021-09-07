Nagarjuna looks dapper in Manish Malhotra kurta with tiger motif blazer & pants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the few actors from the Tollywood industry who is ageing like fine wine. He looks dashing in every outfit. Be it wearing casuals or dressing up his best for the Bigg Boss Telugu show, Nagarjuna has always managed to turn heads with his fashion choices. The Wild Dog actor yet again leaves us mesmerised with his look in Manish Malhotra outfit.

For the grand launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nagarjuna chose to wear an indo-western outfit styled by Pallavi Singh. One can see, Nag is sporting a bandhgala kurta with a velvet tiger motif blazer and pants. He teamed his look with glossy finish black shoes. The Telugu star looks every bit dapper. What do you think about his look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Nagarjuna is charging a whopping amount to shoot for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. He has hiked his fees by 15 per cent. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Besides hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nag is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film titled Bangarraju. Also starring Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty, the film is a prequel to the blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana, the film is directed by Kalyan Krishna.