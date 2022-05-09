Nagarjuna looks dapper in semi casuals as he gets papped at Mumbai airport; WATCH

Akkineni Nagarjuna was papped at the Mumbai airport in a casual look. The actor looked dapper as he opted for a polo tee and tucked it with trousers. The actor covered his face with a mask, following the COVID-19 rules. Nagarjuna didn't pose for the paps as they kept shouting and was clicked as he made his way to the car.

While it is not known why Nagarjuna is in Mumbai, whether for a project or personal work. Details will be unveiled further.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film The Ghost. The team wrapped up shooting for some major high-octane action sequences and a romantic song in Dubai. Sonal Chauhan is the female lead of the film. Initially, Kajal Aggarwal was roped in as the female lead but due to pregnancy she opted out and soon Jacqueline Fernandez replaced her. However, the Bollywood beauty opted too due to some reasons, best known for them.

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, Nagarjuna is said to be doing an action-packed role in the movie that also stars Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in key roles. Produced by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment, the film has Saurabh as a music composer, Mukesh G the cinematographer and Dharmendra Kakarala as the editor.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will b seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is gearing up for a September 9 release.

