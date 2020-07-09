Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya to Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi: 5 real life father son duos who have shared screen space

From Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi to Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, here are five films that have seen real-life father-son duo sharing the screen space.

It is well known that many star kids have acted in some super hit movies. However, when the real-life father-son duo share the screen space, it always makes things more special. Starting from Vijay to Jayam Ravi, new-gen heroes have acted with their sons. Very rarely actors from the previous generation have acted with their sons. Recently, it was announced that Vikram and Dhruv Vikram will be seen playing the lead roles in Karthik Subbaraj’s next film. Bhagyaraj and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be sharing the screen space in the upcoming film Murungaikkai Chips. Here are five films that have seen real-life father-son duo sharing the screen space. Let us know in the comments section below, who according to you has given father-son goals in real life and on-screen.

1. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

While the Tollywood’s megastar has not acted in any key roles with his son Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi has made a cameo appearance in the film Magadheera for the song Bangaru Kodi Petta. Other than Magadeera, Chiranjeevi has made a cameo appearance in Ram Charan’s film Bruce Lee – The Fighter. Meanwhile, it is being reported that Ram Charan will make an extended cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya. Ram Charan will be next seen playing the lead role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR along with Jr NTR.

2. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya

The 2016 film Premam saw not only Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni playing the lead actors, it also had Nagarjuna playing the role of Chay’s father. Manam is yet another Telugu film produced by the Akkineni Family under the Annapurna Studios banner. The film has Akkineni Nagarjuna, his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni in key roles. Amala and Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni have also made cameo appearances in the film.

3. Vijayakumar and Arun Vijay

Kollywood’s one of the most popular father-son duo is Vijayakumar and Arun Vijay. They both have shared the screen space as father and son in the film Paandavar Boomi directed by Cheran. The film had Vijayakumar playing an extended cameo. Arun Vijay has a bunch of films in his kitty including Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Sinam. His unnamed film, AV 31 Arun was wrapped up recently. The yet to be titled film is directed by Arivazhagan.

4. Sathyaraj and Sibiraj

Baahubali actor Sathyaraj has acted with his son Sibiraj in five Kollywood films including Jore, Vetrivel Shakthivel, Mannin Maindhan, Kovai Brothers and Jackson Durai. All the films have them both in comical roles and they are known for amazing comedy timing.

5. STR and T Rajendar

Other than Kadhal Azhivadhillai and Sonal Dhan Kadhala which had Simbu aka STR playing the lead role also starring T Rajendar, the father-son duo have shared the screen space in a handful of movies, which had Simbu as a child artist including En Thangai Kalyani, Shanti Enathu Shanti. Simbu will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu as the lead actor.

Credits :Instagram

