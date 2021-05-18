Nagarjuna objects OTT release of his son Akhil Akkineni's film Most Eligible Bachelor?

According to media reports, Nagarjuna has turned down Akhil Akkineni's film Most Eligible Bachelor's OTT release offer. He wants his son’s film to hit the theatres first and not on OTT platforms.

Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni's fourth film Most Eligible Bachelor, co-starring Pooja Hegde has been the talk of the town since two years. Directed by Bhaskar, the upcoming romantic film is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under GA2 Pictures. After multiple postponements, the film is scheduled to release on June 19, 2021. However, considering the given situation the movie will not release in threatres anytime soon. There's a strong buzz that Nagarjuna has decided to wait for the things to get normal for the big screen.

According to media reports, Nagarjuna has turned down Akhil Akkineni's film Most Eligible Bachelor's OTT release offer. He wants his son’s film to hit the theatres first and not on OTT platforms. Allu Aravind and Bunny Vaas have considered Nagarjuna's decision and are in favour of the film's theatrical release. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. After his debut film titled Akhil, the actor went on a two-year hiatus. The film released to poor reviews and was a disaster at the box office. Akhil decided to take a break and returned with his second film titled Hello. Unfortunately, even Hello turned out to be a below-par grosser at the box office.

His third film Mr. Majnu, directed by Venky Atluri released in 2019. Starring Nidhhi Agerwal in the female lead role, the film received a pretty good response.

Now all the eyes are on Akhil's 4th film, Most Eligible Bachelor. Directed by Bhaskar, the film has Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.

Besides, Akhil has also kickstarted the shooting of his next titled, Agent. The film is written by Vakkantham Vamsi and directed by Surender Reddy. The first look poster of the spy thriller has already set high expectations among the audience.

