Nagarjuna poses for a perfect family PIC with his wife Amala and son Akhil as he celebrates birthday at home

Nagarjuna turned 63, on Monday. He ended the special day by spending quality time with his family. The actor celebrated his birthday with his family, his wife Amala and son Akhil Akkineni. He cut the cake in presence of his family and home and also posed for a pic with his Amla and Akhil, which is going viral.

Akhil Akkineni took to social media and shared a glimpse into the birthday celebration of Nagarjuna. The Ghost actor is seen posing for the pic with a bright smile alongside Akhil and Amla. The birthday boy looks handsome in a yellow printed tee with yummy cakes placed in front of the table.

Sharing the pic, Akhil wrote, "Happy birthday my king ! Love these moments, blessed ! Have the best year ahead."

On his special, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Dulquer Salmaan and many others from the industry conveyed wishes to the King of Tollywood. He also thanked all his fans and friends for overwhelming birthday wishes. Marking the day, the makers of his next, The Ghost also shared a special poster. The actor can be seen holding Tamahagane, the weapon of destruction in his hand in the picture, as he sits on the chair, giving a stern gaze.

Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen in an intense character as a highly trained and extremely lethal Interpol officer named Vikram in director Praveen Sattaru’s ambitious project, The Ghost. He will be seen sharing screen space with Sonal Chauhan in the flick, as she is the leading lady for this action entertainer. Along with the leads, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are also a part of the film's primary cast.