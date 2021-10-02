Nagarjuna reacts to son Naga Chaitanya's divorce: My family will cherish moments with Samantha

Akkineni Nagarjuna, father of Naga Chaitanya, reacted to his divorce with Samantha and took to Twitter and penned a note saying that what happens between a husband and wife is very personal. However, he mentioned that his family will always cherish the fond memories they spent with Samantha.

The actor also wished that they both get the strength to deal with it. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways after 4 years of marriage and many years of dating. Fans commented on the tweet with various reactions. While one netizen said, "If you kept as much interest on patching up your son's relationship than on of Bigg Boss contestants, then this wouldn't have happened", and another said, "Sir please stay beside #nagachaithanya .. Feeling sad for his situation. Hope he comes back bang.. And finds true love in future."

Sir please stay beside #nagachaithanya .. Feeling sad for his situation Hope he comes back bang.. And finds true love in future — Professor Puli (@professorpuli) October 2, 2021 Yemayachesave climax la.. malli konnallaki yeduravutaru... appudu malli chai fullga dialogues cheptadu... iddaru kalisipotaru... — rajesh kumar R (@rajisastar53) October 2, 2021

Samantha is very close to her ex-father-in-law, Nagarjuna. They both share a unique bond, which is unlike any other relationship. Their bond of a daughter-in-law and father-in-law broke many stereotypes of a typical Indian society and set major goals. Nagarjuna has always considered Samantha as his own daughter and was very protective and loving. Nag and Sam have also worked together in many films such as Manam, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Manmadhudhu 2, and others.

Today afternoon, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha took to their respective social media handles to announce their divorce after a month of ongoing rumours. The couple reportedly waited for the Love Story movie release to announce the big news.