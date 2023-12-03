Nagarjuna reacts to son Naga Chaitanya’s debut series Dhootha; says ‘very happy and surprised to watch him’

Akkineni Nagarjuna is a proud father now as he reacts to the latest neo-noir supernatural crime thriller web series Dhootha with Naga Chaitanya in the leading role. The series directed by Vikram K Kumar is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Taking it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Akkineni Nagarjuna said “Watching @chay_akkineni in #Dhootha last night!! Very happy and surprised to watch him completely out of his comfort zone and acing it. Very captivating and intriguing this #Dhootha congratulations to the team!!”

See the official Tweet by Akkineni Nagarjuna

Dhootha starring Naga Chaitanya is a supernatural web series that also has actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more in prominent roles. The series features Sagar, a journalist who comes in contact with a newspaper that tells what is set to transpire in his life before it happens.

The series directed by 24 director Vikram K Kumar also marks his second outing with Naga Chaitanya after their 2014 film Manam together. The series has the cinematography by Mikolaj Sygula with Naveen Nooli editing it. The series dropped on Amazon Prime Video back on December 1st, 2023.

Naha Chaitanya’s Workfront

Naga Chaitanya is next set to feature in the film Thandel marking his 23rd movie in his career. The film directed by Chandoo Moleti has Sai Pallavi rejoining him after the two actors had performed together in the movie Love Story which was praised for their chemistry. The film is set to feature in a setting revolving around the fishermen's community and Naga Chaitanya has undergone immense preparations for the role.

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Workfront

Akkineni Nagarjuna was last seen in 2022 alongside Naga Chaitanya for the film Bangarraju which was a supernatural drama film. The film by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala was the sequel to Nagarjuna’s own 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film also had Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty in leading roles.

The veteran actor is next set to don the role of an action hero for a movie called Naa Saami Ranga which is set to release next year and is likely to be a full-on masala action flick.

