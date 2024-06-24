Nagarjuna REACTS to viral video of his bodyguard misbehaving with a fan at the airport; apologizes in note

Nagarjuna, the man needs no introduction. Known for films like Manam, Naa Saami Ranga and others rules millions of hearts with his exceptional onscreen performances and dashing looks. However, the actor has now hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, he found himself at the receiving end of loads of negativity after a video of his staff misbehaving with a fan went viral. But, when it came to the notice of the Telugu superstar, he immediately posted an apology note on his social media.

Nagarjuna Akkineni REACTS to viral video of his staff pushing a fan at the airport

The Legendary actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his official X account to apologize to a fan after the video of the actor's bodyguards misbehaving with him went viral.

He wrote, “This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!”

Reportedly, the incident happened inside the airport, when a differently abled fan attempted to approach Nagarjuna as he walked through a busy area. While the actor proceeded without noticing him, his bodyguards seemed to push the fan away.

This caught loads of attention on social media, inviting negative comments.

Nagarjuna on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akkineni Nagarjuna is gearing up for his upcoming action drama titled Kubera. The film also stars Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles and is simultaneously shot in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Recently, the makers of Kubera dropped the first look clip of Nagarjuna which has received immense love on social media.

As per early reports, the team of the upcoming film is currently in Mumbai for the shooting schedule. Kubera is set in the slum area of Mumbai’s Dharavi. Dhanush will be seen playing a homeless man who rises to the ranks of the mafia.

Besides Kubera, reports suggest that Nagarjuna will also be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film, by Mohan Raja. It will also feature Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Madan, Akhil Akkineni, and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

