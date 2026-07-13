Nagarjuna reveals about ‘freak accident’ that changed Akhil Akkineni’s life: ‘It was a terrible time’

Veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni recently opened up about a challenging period in his son Akhil Akkineni's life. Speaking at the success meet of Akhil's latest film, Lenin, Nagarjuna shared that the actor had suffered a "freak accident" about a year and a half to two years ago, which had a profound impact on his personal and professional journey. Read on!

Nagarjuna opens up about Akhil Akkineni's life-changing accident

Akhil Akkineni is back in the acting realm with his latest release, Lenin. As the movie receives love from the audience, Nagarjuna Akkineni can’t stop beaming with pride. At a promotional event, the senior actor made an emotional and shocking revelation about Akhil’s accident that took place around one and a half years to two years ago.

Nagarjuna shared that the incident involved a piece of glass that severely slashed the nerves in Akhil’s hand, resulting in a complete loss of sensation. The situation was dire, leaving the family unsure if Akhil would ever regain functionality in his hand.

“It was a terrible phase for all of us at home,” Nagarjuna shared. “Especially for me and Amala, we didn’t feel like we could share it publicly either". Akhil underwent a rigorous recovery process that included two microsurgeries and nearly six months of dedicated physiotherapy to come back.

According to Nagarjuna, the traumatic experience served as a turning point for Akhil. He noted that the incident helped his son evolve into a calmer, more mature individual.

“After that incident, something changed in him. He became calm and started thinking differently,” Nagarjuna observed. He added that this newfound stability, coupled with finding a life partner in Zainab Ravdjee, helped Akhil approach his work with a more focused mindset.

Nagarjuna, who also co-produced Lenin, encouraged his son to approach the film with determination rather than impulsive energy. The veteran actor expressed immense pride in the commitment Akhil has shown towards the project.

“I told him that his good time was about to begin. I asked him to do this film with complete determination,” Nagarjuna recalled. With Lenin now marking a successful return for the actor, Nagarjuna expressed his hope that Akhil continues this mature approach, stating, “He has a fantastic future ahead of him.”

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