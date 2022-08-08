Nagarjuna reviews Aamir Khan'a Laal Singh Chaddha & heaps praises; Wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya...

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been creating quite a buzz in the South due to its rigorous promotions and biggies' constant support. On Sunday, a special premiere show of Laal Singh Chaddha was organized in Hyderabad, and celebs from Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and others attended. After watching Laal Singh Chaddha, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and penned his review as he heaped praises on his son Naga Chaitanya, who is marking his debut in Bollywood with this film.

“Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes more than surface deep. A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!! It comes with a simple message love and innocence conquer all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and the team you just lift our spirits up!!.”

The premiere of the much-anticipated drama, Laal Singh Chaddha was organized in Hyderabad last night. Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya were all smiles as they arrived at the event together. Apart from them, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is presenting the Telugu version of the flick also attended the event.

Udhay Stalin, who is presenting the Tamil version of Laal Singh Chaddha also organised a show in Chennai, which was attended by Khushbu Sundar, Sivakarthikeyan, Mani Ratnam, Shankar, and more as guests.

Slated to reach the audience in theatres on 11th August this year, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the venture is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which was also based on Winston Groom's 1986 namesake novel.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Chaitanya opened up about his bond with his superstar-father Nagarjuna. Lastly, any chances to see the father-son duo collaborate for a Hindi film next? “You guys should put out some scripts, of course, we would love to do something,”