Nagarjuna says he is proud of son Naga Chaitanya for handling split from Samantha calmly

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation after 4 years of marriage has come as the biggest shocker and disappointing news of 2021. While many questions were raised against Samantha and Akkineni family, though the actress responded to a few rumours, Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna maintained silent throughout.

Until recently, during the Bangarraju promotions, Nagarjuna spoke about how his son Naga Chaitanya handled the separation in an interview with Firstpost, “I am very proud of how calm he remained through it all. He was not provoked into uttering a single word. Like any father, I was very worried about him. But he was more worried about me than I was about him. He would ask me, ‘You okay, Dad?’ and I’d be like, ‘Errr, isn’t that what I should be asking you?’” Naga Chaitanya also said that his family stood by him and supported him during the difficult time.

Hours after Samantha and Chaitanya's separation announcement in October 2021, Nagarjuna also issued a statement, which read, “With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both with strength.”

For Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, love bloomed between the two when they collaborated for the film, Ye Maaya Chesave. After dating each other for many years, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya sealed the deal in a grand wedding ceremony in October 2017.

