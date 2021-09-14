Nagarjuna shares an interesting similarity between Naga Chaitanya's Love Story & Nageswara Rao's Prem Nagar

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story trailer got released yesterday. Their chemistry in the trailer has managed to grab everyone's attention. Father Nagarjuna also could not stop himself from praising Chay's performance in the Love Story trailer. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "#LoveStory Looking good ra chay!! All the best!!."

However, Nag pulled out an interesting similarity between his son Naga Chaitanya's Love Story and his father Nageswara Rao's iconic romantic film, Prem Nagar. One can see, the lead actors of both the films are passionately hugging each other in a similar way. Also, Prem Nagar hit the screens on September 24, 1971, while Love Story is also releasing on September 24.

This is beautiful and for this reason, Love Story gets, even more, a special film for Naga Chaitanya.

Take a look at Nagarjuna's tweet below:

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has also reacted to the Love Story trailer amidst rumours of her divorce with Naga Chaitanya.

Coming back to Love Story, the film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

The music of Love Story is composed by Pawan Ch while cinematography and editing are performed by Vijay C. Kumar and Marthand K. Venkatesh respectively.