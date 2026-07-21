Nagarjuna slams last-minute postponements in Tollywood, questions ‘why aren't we able to do it’ like Hollywood?

Tollywood stalwart Akkineni Nagarjuna has never shied away from speaking his mind. This time, the actor has called out a systemic issue plaguing the Telugu film industry. Speaking candidly at a recent event, the veteran star openly addressed the culture of last-minute film postponements and delays, questioning why Tollywood filmmakers struggle to lock in release dates in advance. Read on!

Nagarjuna questions the delay of films in Tollywood

At the success event of Akhil Akkineni's film Lenin, Nagarjuna expressed his concerns over how delay in post-production timelines have become a norm in the industry. He noted how rushed schedules often hurt the final output of a movie.

He said, “Requesting technicians, directors and musicians. If we hand over the film at least 2 weeks before release to the post production team they will carve at it till perfection. This is not about anyone else; it's about me too. I also worked on this film till the last minute.”

Highlighting the stark difference between Hollywood and Tollywood, the Wild Dog star drew a comparison with Hollywood maestro Christopher Nolan.

“The Odyssey recently released. They announced the release date a year ahead. Why aren't we able to do that? And when we do, why do we have to postpone it?” he asked, pointing out how frequent date shifts disrupt both the audience and the business.

Reflecting on how things used to be, Nagarjuna recalled the golden days of his career when planning was far more disciplined. He mentioned how classic blockbusters like Ninne Pelladata or Annamayya had their final release copies ready weeks in advance.

Nagarjuna was quick to state that even he did it for Lenin. “I announced a June 26 release date, but we had to postpone. We completed shooting but the post production wasn't. It's just a request. Because I remember very well, how for my films Ninne Pelladata or Annamayya we would watch the release copy a month ahead,” he mentioned.

The actor asked the big question; “Why aren't we able to do it now?” adding “For the good of cinema, for the health of cinema, I think we must do this,” appealing to directors, technicians, and producers to look at their planning.

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