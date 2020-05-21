Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and other South biggies visit Chiranjeevi's house; Post Production work to restart

As discussed during the meeting, Tollywood post-production work to commence on Friday after the Telangana government granted permission to the filmmakers.

There is a huge impact of the lockdown on the Indian film industry. It has brought the film industry to a standstill. From the suspension of films' shootings to the closure of cinema halls, COVID-19 outbreak has created havoc. The South Indian film industry has put everything on hold since day one. Recently, the Tamil Nadu government granted permission to the filmmakers to resume port-production works of their upcoming films. Now, Tollywood biggies visited Chiranjeevi's house to discuss COVID-19 risks.

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Trivikram, Koratala Siva, Vinayak, N.Shankar, Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, C.Kalyan, Dil Raju, Gemini Kiran and Shyam Prasad Reddy were spotted during a meeting today, May 21. As discussed during the meeting, Tollywood post-production work to commence on Friday after the Telangana government granted permission to the filmmakers. The orders for the same will be issued by the evening. The Telugu film industry is yet discussing when to start the shooting of the films but from tomorrow, the post-production work restarts.

Check out PHOTOS below:

The lockdown announcement was made on March 22 and has been extended till May 31. The livelihood of employees and daily wage earners has impacted at large. The producers are also worried about their financial situation if the lockdown gets extended further. Meanwhile, a lot of films are being released on the OTT platforms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

