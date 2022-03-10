Nagarjuna starrer The Ghost to commence a long schedule in Dubai; See PICS

The shoot for Nagarjuna and Praveen Sattaru’s high-octane action entertainer, The Ghost is currently taking place in Dubai. During this lengthy schedule, the makers will be filming some very important scenes of the movie. Sonal Chauhan, who will be seen as the leading lady opposite Nagarjuna has also joined this important schedule of the film.

The lead pair of The Ghost Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan are doing their maiden project together. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will be seen doing an action-packed role in his next. Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are also portraying prominent roles in the action drama. We bring to you some working stills from the ongoing filming.

Check out the pictures below:

The venture has been in the limelight due to its female leads. Initially, Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the project as she is expecting her first baby. The makers then got Jacqueline Fernandez on board for the part. However, she opted out of the venture due to unknown reasons.

Being made by producers Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the banners Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners, the technical team of the film includes Mukesh G cranks as the cinematographer, Brahma Kadali is the art director and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master as the stunt directors.

Nagarjuna’s last release was Kalyan Krishna’s Bangarraju co-starring Naga Chaitanya. The movie also starred Krithi Shetty and Ramya Krishna opposite the father-son duo. Released on 14 January 2022, the film was a success at the box office.

Also Read: Arya & Sayyeshaa pen adorable anniversary notes to each other & prove they are head over heels in love