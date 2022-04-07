Nagarjuna starrer Nenunnanu turns 18: Shriya Saran remembers the film with an emotional post

Telugu romantic drama Nenunnanu has turned 18 now. Recalling her milestone flick with Nagarjuna, Shriya Sharan penned an emotional post on Instagram. The Drishyam actress shared a poster from the movie and captioned it as, “18 years ago today !!!! So grateful for this movie”.

Made by V. N. Aditya, this love tale was bankrolled by D. Sivaprasad Reddy under the Kamakshi Movies banner. Apart from Nagarjuna and Shriya Saran, the movie also starred Aarthi Agarwal in the lead with Mukesh Rishi and Subbaraju in secondary roles.

In the film, Venu (Nagaarjuna) helps a couple, Anu (Shriya Saran) and Arun (Subbaraju), elope. In Arun's absence, Anu starts living with Venu and Arun's father tells him that his wife is having an affair with another man. What results from this confusion makes for a fun ride.

Bhupathi Raja wrote the story for Nenunnanu and V.N Aditya has written the screenplay. M. M. Keeravani scored the background music and songs for the movie and Siva took care of the cinematography. Marthand K. Venkatesh was the editor.

The project released on 7 April 2004. The drama did great business at the box office and was the highest grosser of Nagarjuna at the time.

Now, Nagarjuna is busy with Praveen Sattaru’s high-octane action entertainer Ghost, which also stars Sonal Chauhan as the female lead. Shriya Saran will next be seen opposite Kiccha Sudeep in the gangster drama Kabza.

