Nagarjuna unveils Akkineni Nageswara Rao statue with Naga Chaitanya, Akhil; Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan attend

The entire Akkineni family, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil, Amala, and others gathered at Annapurna Studios to celebrate Nageswara Rao's 100th birth anniversary. Nagarjuna inaugurated his panchaloha statue. Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, Ram Charan, Jayasudha, Mohan Babu, and many others also attended.

Marking the thespian Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s birth anniversary on September 20th, Nagarjuna and his family inaugurated his panchaloha statue at Annapurna Studios. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated ANR's statue. Several celebs from the Telugu industry attended to celebrate and remember ANR. Videos and photos from the event are going viral on social media.

A few photos that surfaced on social media show Ram Charan sharing a happy moment with Mahesh Babu and Namrata. Nani, SS Rajamouli, Brahmandam, and many others attended. Manchu Vishnu, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Dil Raju, Allu Arvind, and others graced the special event. The RRR director also gave a speech remembering ANR in the glory of cinema. The Akkineni family extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to all the attendees.

Naga Chaitanya also gave a speech remembering his grandfather ANR and said, His Filmography, Creative Risks, Experimenting new genres - Film School Students study these things as a case study and I'm one of those students."

About Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Nageswara Rao, widely known as ANR, was an Indian actor and producer, who starred in many landmark films in his seventy-five-year career, and became one of the most prominent figures of Telugu cinema. He acted in over 255 films and is known for his romantic roles in films. He was one of the instrumental figures in the shifting of the Telugu film industry from Madras to Hyderabad in the 1970s.

Akkineni Nageswara Rao was born into a lower-middle-class family on 20 September 1924 in Andhra Pradesh. Later, he went on to become the biggest superstar of Telugu cinema. He died on January 22, 2014 after he was diagnosed with Stomach Cancer.

