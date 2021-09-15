Nagarjuna wishes Ramya Krishnan on birthday with new poster from Bangarraju & they make for an evergreen pair

The gorgeous Ramya Krishnan of Baahubali fame turns a year older today and fans are showering their favourite Sivagami with wishes on social media. Nagarjuna who will be sharing screen space with Ramya Krishnan in their upcoming film Bangarraju has also penned a sweet birthday note for her on twitter.

Wishing Ramya Krishnan a very happy birthday, Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, "Wishing dear @meramyakrishnan Many happy returns of the day… Health and happiness to you always." One of the most popular on-screen jodi will be seen sharing the screen space yet again and fans cannot keep calm.

Check out Nagarjuna's birthday wish post for Ramya Krishnan below:

Wishing dear @meramyakrishnan Many happy returns of the day… Health and happiness to you always #Bangarraju #HBDRamyakrishnan pic.twitter.com/V6KYdoJTgL — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 15, 2021

Bangarraju is billed to be a wholesome entertainer filled with romance, emotions. Expectations are quite high on this project since it is a prequel to the blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana.

The celebrated father-son duo, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya previously appeared together in Manam are back again. The craziest multi-starrer was launched recently and the regular shoot commenced in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde shares throwback travel pic; Rakul Preet says 'smile on perils past' as she posts mesmerising pic