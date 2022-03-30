Nagarjuna wraps up lengthy shoot schedule of Praveen Sattaru's directorial 'The Ghost' in Dubai

Nagarjuna will be seen next in an action thriller titled The Ghost. He along with the team have been in Dubai for 3 weeks for an important schedule. After filming many action sequences and a breezy song, the team has wrapped up the Dubai schedule. The actor will return to India and resume the next schedule in Hyderabad.

During this lengthy schedule, the team has completed shooting for crucial parts of the film in Dubai. High intense stunt sequences, some important scenes and a romantic song were filmed in this schedule. Being made on a lavish and grand scale, in terms of its visuals, locations, top-notch technicalities, and other grandeur experience.

Sonal Chauhan is playing the leading lady opposite Nagarjuna in the film. Initially, Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the project as she is expecting her first baby. The makers then got Jacqueline Fernandez on board for the part. However, she opted out of the venture due to unknown reasons.

Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar are producing the film on Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners. The technical team of the film includes Mukesh G cranks as the cinematographer, Brahma Kadali is the art director and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master as the stunt directors.

Also Read: Partner First Look Out: Hansika Motwani & Aadhi turn stylish abductors, explore the world of crime