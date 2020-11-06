  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nagarjuna wraps up shooting his portion for Wild Dog; Bids Adieu to the cast and crew while sharing PHOTOS

Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his Twitter space and shared photos from the sets of Wild Dog while announcing that they have wrapped up the shooting process.
5909 reads Mumbai
Nagarjuna wraps up shooting his portion for Wild Dog; Bids Adieu to the cast and crew while sharing PHOTOSNagarjuna wraps up shooting his portion for Wild Dog; Bids Adieu to the cast and crew while sharing PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know by now that Nagarjuna Akkineni was in the Himalayas shooting for his upcoming film Wild Dog. Now, he has taken to his Twitter space and shared some photos while revealing that he has wrapped up his schedule for the film. Sharing some photos, he stated that he was going to miss the team and Himalayas so much. In the photos, he can be seen with the crew members on the sets of the film.

He wrote on his Twitter space, “Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog !!feeling sad as I say good bye to my talented team and the Himalayas!!” Due to his shooting schedule, he could not host one of the weekend episodes of Telugu Bigg Boss 4. His daughter-in-law and popular South actress Samantha Akkineni hosted the special episode during Dussehra. It was reported that the episode hosted by Samantha saw a huge TRP rate.

See his post here:

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh shares the prelude of the upcoming song Emito Idhi from Rang De; Take a look

Directed by Ashishor Solomon, the film’s shooting was put on hold following the COVID 19 crisis. Nagarjuna will be seen playing as an encounter specialist – an NIA officer. Further details about the film are awaited. As soon as the government granted permission to resume shootings, Nagarjuna started shooting his portions for Wild Dog, and video of the actor getting ready for the shooting was also shared online.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Ali Reza shares a PHOTO of Nagarjuna Akkineni from the sets of upcoming film Wild Dog
Nagarjuna looks dapper in casual attire as he is spotted in the airport while returning from Goa; See PHOTOS
Launch of Telugu Bigg Boss 4 hosted by Nagarjuna to be postponed to September?
Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film Wild Dog with director Solomon to release next year?
After Nagarjuna’s demand for ‘action plan’ to curb rumours, Vijay Devarakonda seeks nod for a video conference
Nagarjuna donates Rs 1 crore to help daily wage workers in Tollywood fight through the COVID 19 situation
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement