Nagarjuna wraps up shooting his portion for Wild Dog; Bids Adieu to the cast and crew while sharing PHOTOS

Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his Twitter space and shared photos from the sets of Wild Dog while announcing that they have wrapped up the shooting process.

We all know by now that Nagarjuna Akkineni was in the Himalayas shooting for his upcoming film Wild Dog. Now, he has taken to his Twitter space and shared some photos while revealing that he has wrapped up his schedule for the film. Sharing some photos, he stated that he was going to miss the team and Himalayas so much. In the photos, he can be seen with the crew members on the sets of the film.

He wrote on his Twitter space, “Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog !!feeling sad as I say good bye to my talented team and the Himalayas!!” Due to his shooting schedule, he could not host one of the weekend episodes of Telugu Bigg Boss 4. His daughter-in-law and popular South actress Samantha Akkineni hosted the special episode during Dussehra. It was reported that the episode hosted by Samantha saw a huge TRP rate.

Directed by Ashishor Solomon, the film’s shooting was put on hold following the COVID 19 crisis. Nagarjuna will be seen playing as an encounter specialist – an NIA officer. Further details about the film are awaited. As soon as the government granted permission to resume shootings, Nagarjuna started shooting his portions for Wild Dog, and video of the actor getting ready for the shooting was also shared online.

