On Nagarjuna's 62nd birthday, superstar's FIRST look from Praveen Sattaru’s The Ghost released

Nagarjuna's fans had a massive reason to rejoice on Sunday morning as his first look from the upcoming action thriller The Ghost was released. The makers of the film marked Nagarjuna's 62nd birthday by releasing the first look from The Ghost. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the makers announced the film's title and dropped a glimpse of what's to come. Billed to be a high-octane action entertainer, the film has aptly been titled The Ghost.

While the pre-look poster was released on Suniel Narang’s birthday, it did not divulge Nagarjuna’s look. The first look poster presents the actor in an intense avatar. As Nagarjuna comes to attack with a sword, his foes are seen bowing down to him.

Apart from these elements, what also grabbed our attention was London's Big Ben in the background. The film features Kajal Aggarwal in a pivotal role.

Take a look at Nagarjuna's first look from The Ghost below:

Shooting for The Ghost has already kicked off. Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are the prominent cast of the film which is currently being shot in Hyderabad with the lead cast taking part in it. Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar are producing the film on Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.

What are your thoughts on Nagarjuna's first look from The Ghost?

