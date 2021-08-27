Nagarjuna's PRE LOOK from Praveen Sattaru's film released; Makers promise a big update on actor's birthday

Akkineni Nagarjuna recently entertained the audiences with the action-packed Wild Dog (2021,) where he played an NIA agent. The actor is taking up another intense role in his latest venture with the director Praveen Sattaru. Sattaru is known for his movies like Chandamama Kathalu (2014) and PSV Garuda Vega (2017). Today, the makers released the pre-look of the film and promised a big update this month.

On the occasion of Producer Suniel Narang's birthday, the team has released pre-look poster featuring Nagarjuna in an action-packed avatar with a sword in his hand. The makers also announced that an exciting update will be released on August 29th, as Nagarjuna’s birthday special to the fans.

Nagarjuna and Praveen Sattaru’s untitled film's shoot was due to the unforeseen second wave of coronavirus. As the cases are subsiding and the lockdown has been lifted, the second shooting schedule has commenced from August 4th in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna is dreaming of a vacation at work as she catches up on sleep between shots; SEE PIC

The yet to be titled film also features Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in important roles. A top-notch technical team is working for the film such as Mukesh G handling the cinematography, Brahma Kadali supervising art department and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master overseeing the stunts. The film is bankrolled jointly by NarayanDas Narang, Puskur RamMohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the banner of Sree Venkateshwara LLP and Northstar Entertainment.