Nagarjuna's second son Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee wedding date, venue and everything you want to know

Nagarjuna's second son Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee got engaged ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage on November 26 last year. Ever since they exchanged rings, their wedding has been the talk of the town. Today, we have some good news for their fans as the couple is all set to tie the knot soon.

According to India Today, Akhil will follow in the footsteps of his brother Chay and host an intimate wedding ceremony. He and Zainab will get married in the presence of their loved ones and family members on March 24 this year. What’s more exciting is that the couple will exchange vows at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

As the studio was founded by his grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Akhil feels deeply connected to it and wants to start a fresh chapter of his life there. According to the report, their wedding will have a limited guest list, including notable personalities from the film industry, renowned politicians, and more.

There are rumors suggesting that Akhil and Zainab may choose a destination wedding. If they do, a star-studded reception will be held in Hyderabad. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Meanwhile, the news of Akhil and Zainab's engagement was made by Nagarjuna via his social media handle X last year. Sharing photos of the couple in white ensembles, he wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings."

Take a look at the post below:

Zainab Ravdjee, daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, was born in Hyderabad. She is now based in Mumbai. At 39, she has established herself as a successful painter. In addition to her art career, Zainab made an appearance in the film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities, directed by MF Hussain. She played Naghma's friend, portrayed by Sadiya Turabi, in the movie starring Tabu and Kunal Kapoor.

