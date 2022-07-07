Nagarjuna's spine-chilling first visual from The Ghost to release on July 9; Check out intriguing new poster

Nagarjuna's next with director Praveen Sattaru The Ghost is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood. The film has been carrying a great buzz since its inception for various reasons. Well, now, the wait is over as the makers announced that the first glimpse of the film will be released on June 9. The announcement came with an intriguing poster featuring Nagarjuna.

The first look of Nagarjuna from Ghost is geared up to give you all a spine-chilling thrill with the first visual on July 9th. The announcement poster reads, “Unleashing the killing machine,” indicating the first visual is going to be an action-packed one. The poster looks interesting with Nagarjuna in action carrying a sword with both hands. Dressed in a formal suit, Nagarjuna looks ferocious with a big blood moon in the background.

Nagarjuna, for the first time, is playing the role of an Interpol officer in this high-octane action entertainer. Praveen Sattaru is on a mission to offer a never seen before experience to the audience with The Ghost. Sonal Chauhan is playing the leading lady opposite Nagarjuna in the movie that also stars Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in important roles.

Being made by producers Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment, the technical team of the film includes Mukesh G cranks as the cinematographer, Brahma Kadali is the art director and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master as the stunt directors.

The movie has completed its entire shooting part, except for an action sequence. This action block will be canned soon and with that it will be a wrap for the production part.