Nagarjuna's upcoming film Bangarraju will not be launched this year owing to the Coronavirus scare

The latest update about the south flick Bangarraju suggests that the film will take longer than expected to get a launch owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

South megastar Nagarjuna featured in the film called Manmadhudu 2 alongside stunning actress Rakul Preet Singh. The Oopiri star was reportedly looking forward to his film Bangarraju. This film is expected to be a prequel to the earlier film titled Soggade Chinni Nayana. The south film, Bangarraju will be helmed reportedly by director Kalyan Krishna. Now, the latest update about the film suggests that the south drama may not be launched this year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. News reports suggest that Nagarjuna was looking forward to this film as his previous film, Manmadhudu 2 did not perform well at the box office.

The Ninne Pelladatha actor will also feature in a film by Solomon which is reportedly titled Wild Dog. The media reports state that Nagarjuna will be essaying the role of an NIA officer. Further reports also state that some crucial parts of the film, Wild Dog, were to be shot in international locations. But due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, the shooting of the film has come to a complete halt, and the team could not shoot the schedule abroad.

Now, the fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for an update on the films that will have Nagarjuna in the lead. The latest update about the south flick Bangarraju suggests that the film will take longer than expected to get a launch due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

