Nagma takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut; Asks 'Why hasn't NCB summoned her who has admitted to taking drugs?'

Actress and politician Nagma has recently shared a tweet in which she lashes out at NCB for maligning the image of top actresses. She also questions the agency's take on Kangana Ranaut.

NCB joined Sushant Singh Rajput’s probe after the possibility of a supposed drug angle that later turned out to be true. The agency has already arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, former house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of the procurement of drugs. What’s more shocking is that the names of a few more Bollywood celebs have surfaced in the past few weeks. That is after the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty by NCB.

Not only that, but the agency has recovered a few more names after Jaya Saha’s interrogation. They will now summon , Sara Ali Khan, , and Rakul Preet Singh based on the same. In the midst of all this, actress and politician Nagma has taken an indirect jibe at in her latest tweet. She asks the reason behind NCB not summoning Ranaut, who also admitted to taking drugs. She also lashed out at the agency for leaking the information of the top female actresses and trying to malign their image.

Check out her tweet below:

Why has the NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs . If they could summon other actresses on basis of what’s app chat ?? Hypocrite and is this the duty of NCB to leak out information to Press and malign the image of only female top actresses 56 inch pic.twitter.com/REWJLIYHNB — Nagma (nagma_morarji) September 23, 2020

Nagma has now shared yet another tweet in which she takes a dig at NCB again and calls it selective. She further asks the reason behind the selective outrage when the actress (Kangana Ranaut), who is continuously tweeting against others, has admitted to consumed drugs herself. Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that the NCB is all set to conduct further raids as talent manager Jaya Saha has allegedly named a few more A-listers from Bollywood in connection with the drug angle.

Meanwhile, check out Nagma’s second tweet below:

NCB being Selective and the Actress who is continuously tweeting against other actresses taking drugs who admitted to having consumed herself is not being questioned why this selective outrage and what is illegal remains illegal for one & all why r only they pointing out to betis https://t.co/zfqjV9Dyqr — Nagma (nagma_morarji) September 23, 2020

